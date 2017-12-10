(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Langley Raptors return home

    Langley Raptors &amp; Airmen return home

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie | Airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing return home after a 6-month deployment to the...... read more read more

    HAMPTON , VA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Over 100 members assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing returned to Langley Air Force Base today after a 6 month deployment to the Middle East. During their deployment, F-22 Raptors participated in Operation INHERENT RESOLVE against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

    “I can’t be more proud of our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jason T. Hinds, 1st FW Commander. “They did fantastic work operating and maintaining the F-22 for a prolonged period of combat operations. Well done.”

    While the 1st FW’s 27th Fighter Squadron was the lead element deployed, they were joined by personnel from the 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit as well as Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Fighter Wing.

    “When we go to combat, it is truly a total force effort with our 192nd FW partners,” said Hinds.

    The 1st FW homecoming was not quite complete, as some F-22s remained in Europe as part of the European Deterrence Initiative.
    “The F-22 is America’s premier air dominance fighter, and our mission to Europe provides us an opportunity to train with our allies and strengthen our partnerships.” said Hinds.

    While in the Europe, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the United Kingdom to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.

    “Today’s homecoming is great.” said Hinds. “But we won’t really be home until everyone returns from Europe.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2017
    Date Posted: 10.12.2017 14:18
    Story ID: 251453
    Location: HAMPTON , VA, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Langley Raptors return home, by SSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Return Home
    Air Force
    Middle East
    USAF
    Deployment
    27th Fighter Squadron
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT