Marines with “Magnificent Seventh” renovate barracks for deployed Marines

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen III, commanding general, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, and Col. William H. Vivian, commanding officer, 7th Marine Regiment, inspected renovations made in barracks 1404 and 1403 aboard the Combat Center, Oct. 5, 2017. The renovations were done by Marines in the Remain Behind Element Company of 7th Marines and Public Works Division personnel with the purpose of providing improved living quarters for the deployed Marines of the regiment.

“We want the Marines to come back to clean and fixed rooms,” said 1st Lt. Ryan Petty, officer in charge, RBE company, 7th Marines. . “The work done here has readied the barracks into something the Marines can be proud of.”

By doing the renovations themselves and using scrap wood the Marines and PWD personnel saved over $20,000 in materials and man power.

As barracks manager, Sgt. Rajyon Imes, barracks manager, 7th Marines, led most of the renovations and was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Col. William H. Vivian, commanding generalofficer, 7th Marine Regiments, for his contributions.

“We just ensured that everything is in order and that the Marines’ needs for the barracks are met,” Imes said. “The Marines deserve the best possible environment for them to relax and live in.”