NMOTC reviews End to End process

PENSACOLA (Sept. 28, 2017) – Leaders from Navy Medicine Operational Training Center and its detachments recently met for a three-day meeting aimed to improve the use of the End-to-End process.

The End-to-End process refers to a theory designed to analyze, design, develop, approve, and implement fleet requirements for education and training.

The process begins with the Fleet identifying a medical need or a gap in training, which becomes a requirement. From there, a training course can be developed or an existing course such as Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) school modified to meet the requirement. The process comes full circle by ensuring training courses meet the original need of the Fleet, and can be used as a model for future needs. This is one of the processes Navy and Navy Medicine use to improve overall operational readiness.

“To make the End-to-End process work, we need all initial requests to be sent to BUMED so they eventually work down the chain to each command,” said Cmdr. Christopher Niles, Director of Training at NMOTC. “The only way this works is if everybody knows their defined roles, responsibilities, and are held accountable. A Navy clinic or hospital should not be developing its own classroom courses of any kind and each command needs to support the next level.”

NMOTC and its parent command Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) personnel who attended the conference use this process regularly.

“The process can be cumbersome and difficult to meet the agility of fleet requirements,” said Brian Swan, Instructional Systems Specialist at Naval Survival Training Institute (NSTI). “We are trying to find out why the process takes so long and how we can make it move more quickly.”

Starting Sept. 26, the team began discussions breaking down the intricacies of both problems and possible solutions. Lists were made to identify major barriers which slow the process down, and suggestions were taken from around the room on the best way to possibly eliminate or diminish each barrier.

“The people in this room are an impressive group,” said Cmdr. Dimetri Economos, Director of Education and Training at NSTI. “We’ve got the right people in the right place and they really know what they are doing.”

Following the review, the team will report their findings through the upper echelons of Navy Medicine as constructive feedback on how to not only create new programs that answer the needs of the Navy, but a way to ensure those programs are correctly put into place faster while retaining efficiency.

“We hope that this discussion offers solutions,” said Niles. “Hopefully the meeting can help streamline the End-to-End process we use to allow us to be more responsive to the fleet’s needs.”

