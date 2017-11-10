Sailors Scouting for the Next Generation

“G.I.R.L 2017 is a great opportunity for girls to learn about leadership from women whose jobs demand exactly the kind of courage, confidence, and character the Girl Scouts encourage,” said Captain David Bouve, national director of marketing and advertising at Navy Recruiting Command. “We are proud to support their mission and proud to call many former Girl Scouts Sailors as well.”



The Sailors set up the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) booth in the Hall of Experience in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, which was full of Girl Scouts of all ages and from all backgrounds.



There were plenty of opportunities at this event from education, to clubs, to unique seminars and career tracts, for Navy recruiters to give insight to curious girls and inquisitive leaders on what life they could lead in the Navy.



“Normally, girls don’t know that the Navy is an option for them, especially in Ohio, where we have no naval bases. We are here to bring awareness that girls can also be in the Navy,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Brittany Van Dyne, a recruiter at Navy Recruiting District Ohio and former Girl Scout of 8 years.



Sailors answered questions about their personal experiences and the challenges that come with being in the naval service. Sailors also handed out pink limited edition Navy Girl Scout patches, stitched with the Navy’s core values: Honor, Courage, and Commitment.



One of these recruiters was Lt. j.g. Kellie Hall, who was also a guest speaker at the Campfire Chat, “Finding True North: Lessons in Life Navigation.”



“I’ve found the Navy to be challenging, but full of opportunities,” said Hall during her speech. “I’m the youngest officer at my command and I’m the Officer Programs Officer. “Girls, I believe that you can be in the Navy and not lose a touch of your femininity.”



Navy recruiters were here to give support and knowledge on all of the benefits the Navy has to offer. G.I.R.L. 2017 was yet another successful event that honored the presence of the United States Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visit us on the web, www.navy.mil/local/cnrc/; on our Youtube channel, U.S. Navy Recruiter; on Facebook, www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting; and on Twitter, @usnavyrecruiter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2017 Date Posted: 10.11.2017 18:56 Story ID: 251316 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Scouting for the Next Generation, by PO3 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.