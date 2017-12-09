James D. Rippy enlists in Missouri National Guard

“I wanted to go to college and proudly serve my country and my community at the same time. The Army National Guard could provide both opportunities for me.”



The oath of enlistment was administered at the Kansas City Military Entrance Processing Station by Captain Jessica Bull. Attending the ceremony were his parents, James and Christine Rippy, Sister Natalie Grandpa Jim Rippy and his recruiter, SSG David White.



Rippy completed his basic combat training this past summer at Fort Benning, GA and will continue his active-duty training at Fort Jackson, SC upon graduating high school. Rippy will be assigned to HHC 1-138th Infantry Regiments as a Human Resources Specialist.

