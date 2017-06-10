Schriever half-marathon challenges athletes

As the year winds down and winter approaches, base members participated in the annual Schriever half marathon Oct. 6, with the still favorable weather.



The 2017 half marathon marked the 12th year the fitness center hosted the event that pushed athletes to complete a 13.1 -mile run around the base perimeter.



“Usually for these events we see a lot of people who have participated in the past, but we have a good mix of people today who are doing this for the first time,” said Seth Cannello, 50th Force Support Squadron fitness and sports manager.



“We aim to schedule this event the same time every year,” he continued. “Many times there are new people who may not feel physically ready for it yet, but have their eye on it and want to try it out next year. Typically, we plan the half marathon the first Friday of October.”



Approximately 50 participants ran in the event this year.



First Lt. Nick Ruiz, 50th Mission Support Group executive officer, placed first overall with a time of 1:28:44.



“This run was brutal, especially with all the hills; however, I did better than I thought I would,” he said. “I never forget the first time I ran my first mile in the 4th grade. It stuck with me since I was a kid and now I continue to run, especially because I like pushing myself.”



Although it was her first Schriever half marathon, 2nd Lt. Veronica Leddy, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron operations engineering chief, was the first female to finish the run with a time of 1:44:35.



“I ran a half marathon last weekend in downtown Colorado Springs and I really liked it, so decided I would do this one too,” she said. “The last two miles of this was rough, but I had a lot of fun today. I think it’s cool the fitness center always puts on events and I definitely plan to participate in more.”



Gift cards were awarded to the top three female and top three male finishers and all participants earned T-shirts.



“Throughout this, I loved the camaraderie,” Ruiz said. “Running with others, pushing them and seeing them push themselves was my favorite part.”



Cannello was pleased with the turnout of participants.



“This was a good year for us,” Cannello said. “You never know what the weather will be like; in past years, conditions weren’t as favorable. It was great for a run, the trail was in good shape, and we had a lot of new faces.”



For more information on future events, contact the base fitness center at 567-6628.

