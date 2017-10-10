3ID Museum prepares for grand opening

Photo By Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer | Subcontractors with the U.S. Army Center of Military History use a radio-operated,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer | Subcontractors with the U.S. Army Center of Military History use a radio-operated, battery-operated transporter to move an M5 Stuart Light Tank into the new 3rd Infantry Division Museum on Fort Stewart, Ga., Oct. 5. In addition to this tank, the museum will showcase a Howitzer, a rare 1940s firetruck and Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. 1st Class Paul R. Smith’s M113 Armored Personnel Carrier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer) see less | View Image Page

Subcontractors with the U.S. Army Center of Military History teamed up with members of the 3rd Infantry Division Museum on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 5 to move military vehicles into the new building in preparation for its opening.



After being closed for more than four years and changing locations, the museum will have its grand opening Nov. 16 during Marne Week, a week-long celebration to honor the division’s 100 year lineage.



“It’s time for us to have a brand new museum,” said Scott Daubert, museum director. “The division has a tremendous combat history. We’ve set the standards in so many different areas that we really deserve to have a bigger facility and better exhibits.”



The museum will feature an M5 Stuart Light Tank, a Howitzer and a 1940s firetruck.



The museum will also be the new home to the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier used by Sgt. 1st Class Paul R. Smith to hold off enemy forces during a mission in Iraq in 2003. Smith was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor following these heroic actions.



Featured sections include World War I, World War II, Korea, and Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. The different sections will be set up to spark thought-provoking, interactive training for Soldiers to apply lessons from the Marne Division’s history.



“We’re really looking forward to, in the future, doing much more Soldier training by learning from our past to move onto our future,” Daubert said. “We’re striving for the very best Warfighter museum. That’s the goal.”