First of 914th ARW pilots earn KC-135 certification

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer | Air Force Reserve Majors Justin Fadem, 914th Operation Support Squadron and Dennis Jakubczyk, 328th Air Refueling Squadron pose in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker, October 3, 2017, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. Fadem and Jakubczyk are the first pilots under the 914th Air Refueling Wing to become certified to fly the KC-135. Having officially changed missions in June of this year, their certifications are a significant step towards the 914th ARW becoming fully operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

In June of this year, the 914th officially made the conversion from Airlift Wing to Air Refueling Wing. With the change of mission came a new aircraft, the KC-135 Stratotanker. Since June, aircrew and aircraft maintenance personnel have been working on becoming certified to perform their duties on the new aircraft.



Recently, Air Force Reserve Majors Justin Fadem, 914th Operation Support Squadron and Dennis Jakubczyk, 328th Air Refueling Squadron, have become the first two pilots under the 914th Air Refueling Wing to be certified to fly the KC-135. This is a significant step in the process of becoming a fully operational Air Refueling Wing.



“Certifying our first two pilots in the new mission is a milestone in our conversion process,” said Col. Mark Larson, 914th ARW commander.



Training for aircrew personnel takes four to six months at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, depending on their role in operations. This is followed by two to three months of on-the-job training with the guidance of a certified instructor. Air Refueling Wings from throughout the Air Force Guard, Reserve and Active Duty have been and continue to be involved in the training of 914th personnel.



“Normally we would be able to sustain [training] within our own instructor corps, but since we’re all new…we’re dependent on the outside help to get us up to that level,” Maj. Jakubczyk explained.



The goal, of course, is for everyone to be able to perform their duties safely and efficiently. Maj. Fadem says that for him, it’s a matter of being comfortable with the aircraft.



“Becoming an aircraft commander again in a new plane, it’s just getting comfortable in the plane, comfortable with the new mission, comfortable operating the plane safely with your crew.”



The 914th ARW is expected to become fully operational by fiscal year 2019. As training progresses, aircrew will begin to fly on a weekly basis.