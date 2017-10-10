USASAC names employee of quarter

Photo By Daniel Barrios | Wanda Chambers accepts a two-star note congratulating her on her USASAC employee of...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Barrios | Wanda Chambers accepts a two-star note congratulating her on her USASAC employee of the quarter selection from Maj. Gen. Stephen Farmen, USASAC commander, as Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada looks on at a recent town hall meeting. Photo by Michelle Miller see less | View Image Page

Michelle Miller

USASAC Public Affairs

A strong desire to help others and work together as a team describes the latest U.S. Army Security Assistance Command employee recognized at a recent town hall.

Wanda Chambers, a lead accountant in the G-8 resource management directorate, was named USASAC Employee of the Quarter (3rd Quarter, FY2017) for her significant contributions to the command.

“I come to work daily with the intent to make a difference to those I work with and support, whether internal to USASAC or other commands throughout the Army’s Security Assistance Enterprise,” Chambers said.

Her 21-year career includes 14 in the private sector, four years Active Duty and two years in the Reserves. She joined USASAC in 2011 as part of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure to Redstone Arsenal from Washington, D.C.

As a lead accountant Chambers ensures accurate and timely financial review of foreign military sales cases for USASAC’s PACOM/SOUTHCOM regional operations directorate.

“Our team researches open issues on FMS lines and reconciles them prior to certifying the line for closure,” she explained. “We review the financials for all Letters of Offer and Acceptance, or LOAs, submitted to us by the country program managers.” The Financial Operations Division reviews new LOAs, amendments and modifications before they are submitted to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s case writing division.

“I have a great team, but I am also part of a division that prides itself on working together,” Chambers said. “It is not uncommon to see folks from our three branches troubleshooting and working through issues together that directly impact the customer.”

Ann Holden, USASAC G-8 case management branch chief, mentioned in her nomination that Chambers not only consistently managed her regular duties but also assisted with billing responsibilities of other regional operations within the command during reduced staff due to training.

“Wanda is always willing to stop what she’s doing and provide explanations or clarifications,” said Diane Petty, an accountant in Chamber’s division. “When she overhears that we’re swamped and somebody on our team has several LOA reviews piling up, she jumps in and helps with the review.”

“I am a firm believer in ‘team’ and sharing information,” Chambers said. “I feel strongly that if you can’t work effectively with the folks to your left and right, nothing is going to get accomplished.”

Chambers took the initiative to develop a deskside reference and arranged training sessions for personnel to better understand USASAC’s General Funds Enterprise Business Systems, or GFEBS – which shows financial transactions for related output from organizations across the Army’s FMS community.

In addition, she helped develop a worksheet to determine unfunded civilian labor costs for GFEBS case lines, which is currently being used across the ASAE, according to Holden.

Ted Williams, lead accountant with Chambers, said as a mentor she has taught him the right way to do the job and that she is the ultimate professional and leader.

“Her background in the military, as well as working in the private business sector, gives her a unique perspective on how a well-run organization should be run,” he said.

Enabling the U.S. military’s strategic readiness and building partner nation’s capabilities through the Army’s FMS program relies on financial reviews. Countries approved for FMS sign an agreement with the U.S. Government that includes payment details linked to the delivery of materiel.

“I love what I get to do every day, I always feel challenged, and just want to keep doing work that matters,” Chambers said.