PAR teams sweep Beverly Sunrise 17-07

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan --

Airmen with the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron performed post-attack reconnaissance sweeps during phase II of Beverly Sunrise 17-07 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20.



PAR sweeps assess any damage caused by opposing forces, allowing leadership to determine the best course of action to take when resuming normal operations.



“Once personnel deem an area safe, a post-attack reconnaissance team conducts sweeps,” explained Yuuki Nara, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management liaison.



“Airmen look for things such as unexploded ordnance or injured personnel who need help. PAR teams train to recognize abnormalities and then record, retreat, and finally, report findings to unit control centers.”



During the exercise, members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing had an opportunity to see a PAR team in action, providing them with knowledge on how the U.S. Air Force assesses a situation after a possible attack.



“Explaining and demonstrating our procedures, when UXO’s and biochemical warfare are a factor, are beneficial to JASDF members because it displays cooperation and readiness between the two nations,” said Nara. “The more we learn from each other the better we will be if anything were to take place.”



The exercise tested the 35th Fighter Wing’s capabilities to rapidly deploy and conduct wartime operations.

