A touch of hope from the Coast Guard

Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | The USCGC Venturous, out of Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, arrives to the port of Vieques, Puerto Rico, to deliver 30,000 pounds of goods to the citizens of Vieques October 7. While significant progress is being made in the response to Hurricane Maria, recovery for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be long and frustrating and will require the help of the whole community. As access to ports, airfields, and roads continue to open; more resources will flow into hard hit areas. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (October 7, 2017) -- Petty Officers 1st Class Alexis Premitel and Francisco Sanchez, natives of Vieques, Puerto Rico, and Coast Guard reservist stationed out of Sector San Juan, Puerto Rico, became major assets to the citizens of Vieques after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.



After the hurricane, the two men were able to get to Vieques by a chartered plane and maneuvered their way around the island to find their family and friends to make sure they were safe.



“We know a lot of people in the area, plus we have family here,” said Premitel. “We decided to come here to make sure our families were alright.”



While driving around, the men were stopped by a local who wanted to verify that they were in the Coast Guard.



“Hey, you’re in the Coast Guard,” said the local. “What can the Coast Guard do for Vieques, because right now we have no assistance from the mainland?”



“We’ll see what we can do,” said Premitel. “You can count on us to assist, and we’ll be there one hundred percent.”



From there on, they went to work to gather volunteers within the local area and from the tourist group Vieques Love. The tourist group was able to get donations for the men to help in their effort for aid.



With no communication capabilities on the island the men needed to find a way to communicate with someone from the mainland.



The Coastguardsmen used their VHA Radio and they quickly discovered they were in the range of a Cutter spotted off in the distance that turned out to be the Coastguard Cutter Cypress.



While communicating with the Cypress the men conveyed to the ship what was needed for Vieques and the Cypress begin the process in getting aid to the island, said Premitel.



The Coast Guard instructed the two to stay in the area, assess the situation, and report back to Sector San Juan, Sanchez and Premitel didn’t hesitate to stay behind and do just that.



After contact with the Cypress, the USCG Cutter Venturous’, out of Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, and one of the larger Cutters in the area, was the next Cutter assigned to cover resupply for the citizens of Vieques.



The cutter’s assignment changed rapidly while on a resupply mission for food, water, and fuel for the Venturous at the FEMA storage in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



“While we were there, they told us that we have a lot more goods for you and we need you to deliver it to Vieques,” said Cmdr. Matthew “Matt” Chong, commander of the USCGC Venturous. “No other cutter in the area would be able to do what we do in the time we can do it.”



The Venturous was the right ship in the area able to answer the call to Vieques, mainly because of its size and maneuverability.



With the ability to carry the most goods, the Cutter Venturous has carried out two missions to Vieques and is prepared to return for more missions after their short break.



The community was able to pull together their resources to collect food, water and fuel for their neighbors in order to start their rebuilding process despite of the lack of communications and power on the island.



Getting aid to the people of Vieques after hurricane Maria has been a total community effort in conjunction with the Coast Guard.



“Everything started from that one conversation with the local and I’m thankful we were able to get things started,” said Premitel. “With our connection to the island and the skills the Coast Guard provided us, we’re thankful we’re able to employ those skills developed in the Coast Guard and help the island.”



Hurricane Maria might have destroyed, homes, power and communications in Vieques but their will and perseverance could not be hindered.



“After the 27th of September, our first receipt of food, water and fuel came from the Coast Guard,” said Hilda Bonilla, a Vieques Red Cross volunteer. “We are very, very pleased for Alexis Premitel and Francisco Sanchez and we just want to say thanks to them for all their assistance.”



While in port at Vieques, the USCGC Venturous was able to deliver over 50,000 pounds of goods, 3,000 gallons of water and over 4,000 gallons fuel. Their engineers were also able to repair the water treatment plant generator and restore power to the plant while in port.



“I feel great that we’re doing this and we’re doing this from our heart,” said Premitel.



Vieques is a close-knit community where everybody treats each other as family. Hurricane Maria did not destroy their will; it brought them closer together.



“If it wasn’t for these two guys this island [would still be without aid],” said David Maldonado. “Vieques lives because of them.”