Navy continues to spark students’ interest in STEM with HESTEC SeaPerch Challenge

Photo By Burrell Parmer | HARLINGEN, Texas - (Oct. 6, 2017) Naval Aviator Cmdr. Jeffrey Reynolds, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | HARLINGEN, Texas - (Oct. 6, 2017) Naval Aviator Cmdr. Jeffrey Reynolds, commanding officer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio, joined by Mercedes, Texas, native Lt. Cmdr. Artemio Trevino assigned to Navy Operational Support Center-Harlingen, awards third-place medals to team members of Science Academy of South Texas during the U.S. Navy-sponsored SeaPerch Challenge Competition held at the Harlingen Aquatic Center during the 2017 Hispanic Engineering, Science and Technology Week (HESTEC). Thirty-five high school teams competed in the event which consisted of an underwater obstacle course, a challenge course, and team interviews. SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program sponsored by the Office of Naval Research that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting. The goal of the event was to spark students' interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). HESTEC Week is an educational conference that features events geared towards promoting STEM education to people of all ages and backgrounds. Reynolds, a native of Raleigh, N.C., is a 1998 graduate of the Appalachian State University. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

HARLINGEN, Texas – Continuing to spark students' interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Sailors of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio, Navy Operational Support Center-Harlingen (NOSC), and Navy City Outreach Southwest Region put students' ingenuity to the test with a U.S. Navy SeaPerch Challenge Competition held at the Harlingen Aquatic Center during the 16th Annual Hispanic Engineering, Science and Technology (HESTEC) Week, Oct. 6, 2017.



SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program sponsored by the Office of Naval Research that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting.



Thirty-five high school teams from throughout the Rio Grande Valley participated in the competition which also served a SeaPerch regional qualifier.



After completing the obstacle and challenge courses, the teams were interviewed by officers assigned to the NOSC, NRD, and personnel from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV).



Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, Navy City Outreach Southwest Region officer said that Navy hosts the annual competition to continue fostering relationships between the schools in the area and motivating students to remain in STEM.



“The goal of the event was to spark students' interest in science and math, also to inspire them to be part of the next generation of engineers and scientists,” said Tran-Yu, a native of Houston. “We thank the UTRGV for hosting HESTEC 2017 and we look forward to partnering and cooperating with the university next year.”



The winner of the competition was Harlingen High School with Los Fresnos High School placing second and Science Academy of South Texas placing third.



Team Harlingen will advance to the International SeaPerch Challenge Competition in 2018.



Daniel Guajardo, coach of Harlingen’s Engineering and Tech Club, said that it felt great to win again.



“We have some really hard-working kids,” said the Brownsville, Texas native. “It means a lot to the students.”



According to Guajardo, the middle and high school students in the valley have no access to underwater robotics programs other than SeaPerch.



“The Navy is the only organization that provides such a program for our students,” said Guajardo. “It’s a great opportunity; not only are my students seeing the results of their hard work, but they also are returning to the international competition next year.”



Through the support of sponsors and partners, to include the U.S. Navy, HESTEC strives to empower teachers and administrators with the resources to inspire their students to pursue STEM careers through Educators Day, Student Leadership Day, Latina Day, Robotics Day, the Middle School Challenge, and the Navy’s SeaPerch Challenge Competition. Additionally, during the Fall Career Expo, university students will be provided with employment and internship opportunities, and the community as a whole will partake in Community Day.