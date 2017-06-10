USS Coronado Gold Crew Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 171006-N-LR795-154 SAN DIEGO (October 6, 2017) - Cmdr. Karl F. McCarthy, right,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 171006-N-LR795-154 SAN DIEGO (October 6, 2017) - Cmdr. Karl F. McCarthy, right, relieves Cmdr. Scott Larson, left, as commanding officer of USS Coronado (LCS 4) Gold Crew during a change of command ceremony held aboard the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). LCS vessels are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda Chavez/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Joeriel Castillo, USS Coronado (LCS 4) Gold Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO (October 6, 2017)– USS Coronado Gold Crew held a change of command on the flight deck of Littoral Combat Ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while pierside at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 6.



Cmdr. Karl McCarthy assumed command of the crew from Cmdr. Scott Larson who completed a successful 17-month command tour with Coronado Gold.



Larson led Coronado through the first phase of her maiden deployment, the first Independence Variant Engineering Operations Certification, LCS integration into the Electronic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) concept of operations (CONOPS), and counterpiracy and nonproliferation efforts in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



Additionally, the crew interacted closely with allied and partner navies during the multi-national Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise where Coronado showcased the first integration of LCS with an installed Over the Horizon (OTH) missile capability.



“The privilege to command this phenomenal crew has been the highest honor of my naval career,” said Larson. “I’m extremely proud of the results they’ve achieved and the professionalism and toughness they’ve displayed. They’ve laid an important foundation that I’m confident will shape the future of the LCS program in a profoundly positive way.”



Larson’s next tour will be at the LCS Fleet Introduction and Sustainment Program Office (PMS 505) in Washington D. C.



McCarthy, who most recently served as the crew’s executive officer said he was honored to assume command of such an accomplished crew.



"They truly are the best in the fleet and I look forward to the exciting times ahead," said McCarthy.



LCS vessels are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants. Paired with advanced sonar and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well as a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations.



