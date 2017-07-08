(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Detroit Receives Award

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    Pfc. Ramon Baskerville of Detroit, Michigan, has been awarded the Michigan National Guard State Command Sergeant Major’s Coin of Excellence for outstanding performance during Exercise Northern Strike 2017. MING State Command Sergeant Major Dale Clarmont presented Richmond with the coin during a visit to Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center as part of Exercise Northern Strike 2017.

    Baskerville is assigned to the 464th Quartermaster Company based in Lapeer, Michigan. He has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for four years and serves as a Shower/Laundry and Clothing Repair Specialist (92S).

    As a civilian Baskerville is a Technician for Direct T.V. and plans on serving in the Michigan National Guard for twenty years. He also has set a goal of completing college and attaining a degree in computer science.

    Baskerville has one twin brother who is currently serving in the United States Marine Corp.

    Northern Strike 17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard.

    annual training
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 17
    ns17

