NRD San Antonio Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SAN ANTONIO - (Aug. 4, 2017) A new commanding officer took command of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio during a change of command ceremony held at the Luella Bennack Music Center on the campus of the University of the Incarnate Word.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Karen Muntean relinquished command to Cmdr. Jeffrey Reynolds.



Commanding the NRD since March 11, 2016, Muntean was responsible for more than 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians who all assisted in making the Navy’s recruitment annual mission.



Muntean’s area of responsibility included 32 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Texas territory, spanning from Waco, west to Midland/Odessa, southwest towards El Paso, southeast along the Rio Grande Valley, and west of College Station.



Retired Rear Adm. Eric Young, former commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, served as guest speaker.



“Cmdr. Muntean has done a masterful job facilitating a team of professionals who represent the best of the best,” said Young.

Young, who was a senior full-time support officer, was able to track the communities’ superstars.



“I knew her name, I knew her reputation for excellence, and I knew she had the pedigree for becoming one of the 26 Navy Recruiting Districts commanding officers,” said Young. “Karen, without question, is truly a superstar in the force. She represents the best of what the Navy and the Navy Reserve has to offer.”



Remarking on her tenure as commanding officer, Muntean spoke on her team.



“Over the last three years, my respect has grown for these Sailors and civilians immeasurably,” said Muntean, a native of Calhoun, Tenn. “We have taken significant increases in enlisted goals and female goals, and the bar continues to be raised for requirements that our recruits have to meet in order to be part of the most powerful Navy in the entire World.”



Under Muntean’s command, the NRD shipped 3,767 highly qualified young men and women for service in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve. For her superior performance of duty, she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.



Reynolds, a Naval aviator and native of Raleigh, N.C., thanked all for attending the ceremony and for Muntean’s service.



“The men and women of Navy Recruiting District San Antonio owe Cmdr. Muntean a debt of gratitude,” said Reynolds, who served as the NRD executive officer. “This is owed for her selfless dedication to the success of the district, but most importantly, her unwavering care and concern for the well-being for those under her charge.”



To the Sailors and support personnel of the NRD, Reynolds reminded them of their commitment to support and defend the Constitution and that they are a team.



“Sink or swim, succeed or fail, we are in this together. At the end of the day, my family is the Navy, the Navy is my family,” said Reynolds. “Now, let’s get to work and go change some lives!”