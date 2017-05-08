(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCANG C-130s Fly Their Last 8-Ship Formation

    MAX Flight

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 156th Airlift Squadron taxi off the...... read more read more

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery and Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    “It’s bittersweet, we love the C-130 obviously, but moving forward we have to think about the future and the C-17 will get us there,” said U.S. Air Force Major Joshua Nemitz, a seven year veteran with the North Carolina Air National Guard and lead C-130 Hercules pilot for the exercise.

    A max flight with C-130’s is when all the aircraft assigned to a unit start their engines and fly off in a synchronized manner and attempt simulated airdrops with sand bags. The North Carolina Air National Guard flew eight of the unit assigned aircraft in an “eight-ship” formation out to the 263rd Communications Squadron in Stanly County and completed the drops.

    “We are closing a chapter on the C-130 mission and opening up a chapter on the C-17 mission,” said Col. Troy Gerock, 145th Airlift Wing Commander. “Between now and the end of the year, we will see these planes take off and not come back.”

    The North Carolina Air National Guard will start a conversion this year from its tactical airlift mission requiring C-130 Hercules aircraft, which are equipped to carry large loads of cargo to remote locations and execute air drops, to a strategic airlift mission with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that are much larger in size and geared towards heavy airdrops and cargo transport of items such as helicopters and Humvees.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2017
    Date Posted: 08.07.2017 09:28
    Story ID: 244009
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCANG C-130s Fly Their Last 8-Ship Formation, by SSgt Laura Montgomery and TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    145TH Airlift Wing

