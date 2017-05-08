NCANG C-130s Fly Their Last 8-Ship Formation

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 156th Airlift Squadron taxi off the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 156th Airlift Squadron taxi off the runway after a MAX flight mission at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Aug. 5, 2017. MAX flight is a term used to describe a mission where the entire operational fleet of C-130 Hercules aircraft and pallets assigned to the 145th Airlift Wing (AW) are utilized in a single event. This MAX flight is special in that it culminates the C-130 Hercules aircraft over 30 year assignment to NCANG Base as the 145th AW transitions to the C-17 Globemaster II. see less | View Image Page

“It’s bittersweet, we love the C-130 obviously, but moving forward we have to think about the future and the C-17 will get us there,” said U.S. Air Force Major Joshua Nemitz, a seven year veteran with the North Carolina Air National Guard and lead C-130 Hercules pilot for the exercise.



A max flight with C-130’s is when all the aircraft assigned to a unit start their engines and fly off in a synchronized manner and attempt simulated airdrops with sand bags. The North Carolina Air National Guard flew eight of the unit assigned aircraft in an “eight-ship” formation out to the 263rd Communications Squadron in Stanly County and completed the drops.



“We are closing a chapter on the C-130 mission and opening up a chapter on the C-17 mission,” said Col. Troy Gerock, 145th Airlift Wing Commander. “Between now and the end of the year, we will see these planes take off and not come back.”



The North Carolina Air National Guard will start a conversion this year from its tactical airlift mission requiring C-130 Hercules aircraft, which are equipped to carry large loads of cargo to remote locations and execute air drops, to a strategic airlift mission with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that are much larger in size and geared towards heavy airdrops and cargo transport of items such as helicopters and Humvees.