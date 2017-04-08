(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Campers enjoy ‘Christmas in July’ festivities at Cheatham Lake

    Campers and guests at Cheatham Lake's Lock A Campground celebrated "Christmas in July"

    ASHLAND CITY, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    By Jack Roney
    Cheatham Lake Park Ranger

    ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 4, 2017) - It was “Christmas in July” for the sixth year in a row at Lock A Campground at Cheatham Lake July 29, 2017, and North Pole volunteers made sure everyone enjoyed holiday crafts, ice cream, meeting Santa Claus and his elves, and a hayride through the campground.

    Volunteer Joel Mayberry led the celebration for St. Nick along with others who assisted with making the Christmas spirit come alive for the summer recreation season spectacle on the shoreline of the Cumberland River.

    The Cheatham Lake Corps of Engineers Park Ranger staff also helped with the festivities. Park rangers even pretended to drive Santa’s sleigh, by driving the hay rides through the campground and Right Bank recreation area.

    The park ranger staff did their very best to make sure that campers and guests all had a chance to participate and enjoy the yuletide spirit.

    “This is a great chance for the Cheatham Lake staff to have direct interaction with the recreating public. Events like this one help to build partnerships between USACE and the local community,” said Trey Church, conservation biologist.

    The kids, as well as adults, were all so thankful for Mayberry, the Cheatham Lake park rangers, and the many volunteers who helped make the day one to remember. They cannot wait until the 7th Annual “Christmas in July” event next summer.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Cheatham Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cheathamlake)

