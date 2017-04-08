(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Marine City Receives Award

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega | Spc. Kalyn Marie Richmond of Marine City, Michigan, was awarded the Michigan National...

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    Spc. Kalyn Marie Richmond of Marine City, Michigan, has been awarded the Michigan National Guard State Command Sergeant Major’s Coin of Excellence for outstanding performance during Exercise Northern Strike 2017. MING State Command Sergeant Major Dale Clarmont presented Richmond with the coin during a visit to Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center as part of Exercise Northern Strike 2017.

    Richmond is assigned to the 464th Quartermaster Company based in Lapeer, Michigan. She has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for four years and serves as a Shower/Laundry and Clothing Repair Specialist (92S).

    Richmond practices cosmetology, hairdressing, and grooming and hopes to one day open her own barbershop. She also has a one-year-old daughter named Summer.

    annual training
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 17
    ns17

