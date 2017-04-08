Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Marine City Receives Award

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega | Spc. Kalyn Marie Richmond of Marine City, Michigan, was awarded the Michigan National...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega | Spc. Kalyn Marie Richmond of Marine City, Michigan, was awarded the Michigan National Guard State Command Sergeant Major’s Coin of Excellence August 4, 2017 for outstanding performance during Exercise Northern Strike 2017. MING State Command Sergeant Major Dale Clarmont presented Richmond with the coin during a visit to Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center as part of Exercise Northern Strike 2017. Northern Strike 17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard (Michigan National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Vega) see less | View Image Page