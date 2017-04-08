Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Marine City Receives Award

Spc. Kalyn Marie Richmond of Marine City, Michigan, has been awarded the Michigan National Guard State Command Sergeant Major’s Coin of Excellence for outstanding performance during Exercise Northern Strike 2017. MING State Command Sergeant Major Dale Clarmont presented Richmond with the coin during a visit to Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center as part of Exercise Northern Strike 2017.
Richmond is assigned to the 464th Quartermaster Company based in Lapeer, Michigan. She has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for four years and serves as a Shower/Laundry and Clothing Repair Specialist (92S).
Richmond practices cosmetology, hairdressing, and grooming and hopes to one day open her own barbershop. She also has a one-year-old daughter named Summer.
