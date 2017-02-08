Pennsylvania Guardsmen Stryke out for 76th

By Sgt. 1st Class David Bruce
38th Infantry Division Public Affairs
The Indiana Army National Guard’s 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is what the U.S. Army classifies as a light infantry brigade. Translation: no tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or armored personnel carriers.
So when it became time for the brigade’s rotation through the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, a number of units with myriad capabilities the 76th.
One of those assets is a company of Stryker Interim Armored Vehicles from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. The following photos were taken during a pause in the war games. The company conducted control-point operations, quick reactionary force roles and used as an asset supporting its light infantry battalions as needed and where trouble arose during the simulated combat.
