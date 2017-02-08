(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pennsylvania Guardsmen Stryke out for 76th

    INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class David Bruce 

    38th Infantry Division

    By Sgt. 1st Class David Bruce
    38th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The Indiana Army National Guard's 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is what the U.S. Army classifies as a light infantry brigade. Translation: no tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or armored personnel carriers.

    So when it became time for the brigade's rotation through the Army's Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, a number of units with myriad capabilities the 76th.

    One of those assets is a company of Stryker Interim Armored Vehicles from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. The following photos were taken during a pause in the war games. The company conducted control-point operations, quick reactionary force roles and used as an asset supporting its light infantry battalions as needed and where trouble arose during the simulated combat.

    -30-

    Date Taken: 08.02.2017
    Date Posted: 08.04.2017
    Story ID: 243742
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS , IN, US 
    Hometown: BRADFORD, PA, US
    Hometown: CALIFORNIA, PA, US
    Hometown: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA, US
    Hometown: CONNEAUT LAKE, PA, US
    Hometown: COUDERSPORT, PA, US
    Hometown: DUBOIS, PA, US
    Hometown: ELDRED, PA, US
    Hometown: ERIE, PA, US
    Hometown: LYNDHURST, NJ, US
    Hometown: MOUNT JEWETT, PA, US
    Hometown: NORTH EAST, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Hometown: WARREN, PA, US
    38th Infantry Division
    Louisiana
    Stryker
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    War Games
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Soldiers
    Company B
    Warfighter
    1st Battalion 112th Infantry Regiment
    76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

