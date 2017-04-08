Airmen compete for ‘Alpha’ status

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado | An Alpha Warrior Air Force Tour battle rig participant chalks his hands for grip prior...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado | An Alpha Warrior Air Force Tour battle rig participant chalks his hands for grip prior to beginning a cliff hanger obstacle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 2, 2017. Participants had to overcome obstacles during the competition, including: a slanted ladder climb obstacle known as the devil steps, swinging monkey bars and cliff hangers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

The tour is scheduled to visit 41 Air Force installations worldwide and give military members an opportunity to test their strength with an Alpha Warrior battle rig.



Along with the rig, service members received the opportunity to meet Brent Steffenson and Rebekah Bonilla, Alpha Warrior professional athletes who have competed in nationally-televised competitions.



Throughout the competition, eight teams of four Airmen had five minutes to complete an obstacle course and earn the title of Team Shaw’s Alpha Warrior. Following the competitions, Airmen and Soldiers were allowed to attempt the course and test their own strengths.



The course consisted of numerous stations to include: a salmon ladder, which is an obstacle that involves maneuvering a steel bar upward through five rungs, swinging monkey bars and an inverted ladder climb known as the devil steps.



The rig is designed to provide a new approach toward tackling strength and endurance training through stimulating exercises Airmen and Soldiers may not be accustomed to.



“(The course) gives service members a good way to stay fit,” said Brent Steffenson, Alpha Warrior co-owner and professional athlete. “It gives them the opportunity to challenge themselves and come together to support each other, win or lose.”



Throughout the competition, service members built camaraderie and competed between units.



“We gave it our all and set out to complete it,” said Senior Airman Trent O’Shell, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “It was definitely difficult. It helps to boost morale and bring everyone together.”



The 10 male and female competitors with the fastest times across the Air Force will receive the opportunity to participate against 30 regional champions in order to earn a spot in the final competition in November at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Competitors who have made it to the finals will be notified following the conclusion of the tour, Oct. 14.