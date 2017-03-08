(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard Fires into Michigan to Train

    Arizona National Guard Fires into Michigan to Train

    Photo By Spc. Robert Douglas | Arizona National Guard Specialist Rito Chacon scans his firing lane before loading and...... read more read more

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Story by Spc. Robert Douglas 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    When called upon, artillery fire can make the difference between victory and defeat on a battlefield. These units, made up of Soldiers that spend days, weeks or even longer in the field take every opportunity available to train and be ready for that moment when they are needed.
    One such unit, the Arizona National Guard 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, Mortar Platoon, will take part in just such a field training exercise as part of Operation Northern Strike 17 during the first two weeks of August 2017 in order to ensure they continue to be ready.
    This exercise, taking place in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, will help the Mortar Platoon sharpen the skills they have in coordination with approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries.
    One of the leaders of the Mortar Platoon, First Lieutenant Grant Buben, who joined the unit in 2012 and has been with the Mortar Platoon since 2014, believes training exercises such as Exercise Northern Strike 17 allow his unit to perform to their full potential.

    “Our overall mission is to support Operation Northern Strike 17 with indirect fire whenever we get calls from any of the other units here” said Buben.

    The powerful weapons they operate allow the Mortar Platoon, and other artillery units, to provide indirect fire that can have a devastating effect on the battlefield.

    “We can suppress a platoon, a company and even attempt to block a battalion of enemies with these weapons” said 1st Lt. Buben. “We have both 60 millimeter and 120 millimeter mortars that can cover an area approximately 600 meters wide and impact a much bigger space.”

    With a need for such a large amount of space to conduct their training, coupled with this being the first time training at Camp Grayling for many of the Mortar Platoon Soldiers, the Soldiers that operate the mortars themselves like Specialist Adolfo Melendez, have found the training facilities more than meet their needs.

    “We only have one live fire training range in Arizona,” said Melendez, “so it’s great to be here and getting the training we need on such a large scale.”

    Another part of the team with Melendez, Specialist Rito Chacon, agrees with that assessment.

    “When our individual platoon or squad gets a fire mission and carries it out we have to be ready in seconds when those orders come through and this kind of training helps us to be ready for those missions,” said Chacon.

    Operation Northern Strike 17, and the Mortar Platoons participation, demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 20:25
    Story ID: 243653
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Fires into Michigan to Train, by SPC Robert Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Arizona National Guard
    Artillery
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    AZ National Guard
    Northern Strike
    Northern Strike 17
    MI National Guard
    NS17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT