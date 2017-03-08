Marines Conduct Full Scale Exercise during Northern Strike 17

Photo By Spc. Alan Prince | A Light Armor Vehicle (LAV) fires its 25mm chain gun at enemy targets at the Grayling,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alan Prince | A Light Armor Vehicle (LAV) fires its 25mm chain gun at enemy targets at the Grayling, Michigan Multi-purpose Range Complex during exercise Northern Strike 17. The LAVs of 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 4th Light Armor Reconnaissance Regiment is operating in support of infantry Marines as well as M1 Abrahams Tanks in a combined arms exercise. Northern Strike 17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Alan Prince) see less | View Image Page

“It’s cool to see multiple entities of the Corps come together in one spot. It feels like it would on a deployment.” Says Pfc. Ryan Morgan, a scout with 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 4th Light Armor Reconnaissance. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work along side the tanks and “straight legs” (infantry Marines) at the same time.”

Included in the Regiment are the infantry Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Light Armor Reconnaissance Marines of 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 4th Light Armor Reconnaissance Battalion, Amphibious Assault Vehicles of 4th AAV Battalion, and the Tanks of Echo Company, 4th Tank Battalion.

The unit’s tanks got a unique experience on the way up to Grayling from Fort Knox, Kentucky. Capt. James Hatch, Company Commander explained that the tanks came in by train, while the Marines were bussed in. Hatch said it was good training for the Marines because that is how the tanks are transported on deployments as well.

Capt. Andrew Abbott, Company Commander of Charlie Co, 1st Battalion leads the operation. The mission includes the LAVs moving forward of the main force to scout and report back any information. Once the LAVs spot enemy tanks the M1 Abrahams tanks move forward to engage. After the tanks signal the path is clear of enemy the AAVs, carrying the infantry Marines, move forward allowing the Marines to dismount and clear the objectives.

In support of the mission on the MPRC, the Michigan National Guard was on sight handling range control and logistics as well as provided support with medics to assist the Navy Corpsmen. Beyond the MPRC, Camp Grayling has small arms ranges, Air to Ground ranges, demolition ranges, and the support staff for all logistical aspects to support the over 5,000 personnel participating in this years Northern Strike.