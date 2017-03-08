(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Conduct Full Scale Exercise during Northern Strike 17

    Northern Strike 17

    A Light Armor Vehicle (LAV) fires its 25mm chain gun at enemy targets at the Grayling,

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Story by Spc. Alan Prince 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    “It’s cool to see multiple entities of the Corps come together in one spot. It feels like it would on a deployment.” Says Pfc. Ryan Morgan, a scout with 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 4th Light Armor Reconnaissance. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work along side the tanks and “straight legs” (infantry Marines) at the same time.”
    Included in the Regiment are the infantry Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Light Armor Reconnaissance Marines of 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 4th Light Armor Reconnaissance Battalion, Amphibious Assault Vehicles of 4th AAV Battalion, and the Tanks of Echo Company, 4th Tank Battalion.
    The unit’s tanks got a unique experience on the way up to Grayling from Fort Knox, Kentucky. Capt. James Hatch, Company Commander explained that the tanks came in by train, while the Marines were bussed in. Hatch said it was good training for the Marines because that is how the tanks are transported on deployments as well.
    Capt. Andrew Abbott, Company Commander of Charlie Co, 1st Battalion leads the operation. The mission includes the LAVs moving forward of the main force to scout and report back any information. Once the LAVs spot enemy tanks the M1 Abrahams tanks move forward to engage. After the tanks signal the path is clear of enemy the AAVs, carrying the infantry Marines, move forward allowing the Marines to dismount and clear the objectives.
    In support of the mission on the MPRC, the Michigan National Guard was on sight handling range control and logistics as well as provided support with medics to assist the Navy Corpsmen. Beyond the MPRC, Camp Grayling has small arms ranges, Air to Ground ranges, demolition ranges, and the support staff for all logistical aspects to support the over 5,000 personnel participating in this years Northern Strike.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 16:45
    Story ID: 243618
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Michigan
    USMC
    Live Fire
    Combined Arms
    LAV
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Light Armor Vehicle
    Northern Strike 17
    MI National Guard
    NS 17

