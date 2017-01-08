South Texas Native selected for Navy's Health Services Collegiate Program

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 1, 2017) Mission, Texas, native...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 1, 2017) Mission, Texas, native Personnel Specialist 1st Class Narce Segovia enlisted in the Navy's Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) to receive a Masters of Healthcare Administration from Texas State University. After graduation in Fiscal Year 2019, Segovia will receive her commission and attend the five-week Officer Development School in Newport, R.I. Segovia served as the leading petty officer for Navy Recruiting District San Antonio’s Administration Department from 2012 to 2016. During her tour, she was recognized as the NRD and Recruiting Region West’s Senior Sailor of the Year for Fiscal Year 2013. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 1, 2017) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Narce Segovia was selected by the Navy's Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) to receive a Masters of Healthcare Administration from Texas State University.



Segovia, a native of Mission, Texas, served as the leading petty officer for Navy Recruiting District San Antonio’s Administration Department from 2012 to 2016. During her tour, she was recognized as the NRD and Recruiting Region West’s Senior Sailor of the Year for Fiscal Year (FY) 2013.



After graduation in FY 2019, Segovia will receive her commission and attend the five-week Officer Development School in Newport, R.I.

According to Segovia, she attributes this opportunity to other female Sailors who have served at NRD San Antonio.



“Lt. Veronica White, a former medical officer program recruiter was my mentor; it’s because of her that I pursued the HSCP,” said Segovia, who enlisted as an officer candidate first class at the NRD headquarters. “It was also leaders such as Cmdr. Corry Juedeman, Cmdr. Karen Muntean, Lt. Cmdr. Sasha Smith, and Chief Navy Counselor Gina Valdez who I looked up to.”



Segovia joined the Navy in 2001 after graduating from Mission High School and began taking college courses in 2002 at Everett Community College in Everett, WA. She completed her Bachelors of Business Management through the use of the Tuition Assistance Program from the University of the Incarnate Word in 2015.



“I love the Navy,” exclaimed Segovia! “For me to be able to further my education and become an officer in the world’s great Navy is not only a privilege but an extreme honor.”