Walking on sunshine: Minot Monday Community Walks

During the months of July and August, the Health and Wellness Center hosts Minot Monday Community Walks from 10-11 a.m. at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

The walks last from 45 minutes to an hour and are held at various locations across base.

“The biggest reason we do this is to bring people together and promote physical activity,” said Sheena Swanner, 5th Medical Operations Squadron health promotion dietician. “It’s a great way for the community to come together and engage in healthy behavior.”

The HAWC promotes good health for Airmen and their families, and there are numerous benefits of walking.

“Walking has several benefits because it’s good for people’s mental, physical and spiritual health,” Swanner said. “Part of being healthy is simply moving and being physically active so we want to emphasize how important walking is for your body. It’s great for the heart, improves your sleep, self-esteem, blood pressure and it’s low impact for those who aren’t able to run consistently.”

The HAWC has been hosting these walks every summer, but decided to include other helping agencies this year. For every walk, there’s a different agency representative leading it.

The Child and Youth Programs, Family Advocacy Program, Minot AFB Homes, community support coordinators and chaplains all have representatives leading the walks.

During each walk, the leaders talk about what their unit does for Airmen and their families and what their role is to inform those who aren’t aware of their programs.

“We’ve gotten other agencies across base to help lead each walk so Airmen’s families have a better chance of seeing the other resources here on base,” said Lori Halvorson, 5th Medical Operations Squadron health promotion coordinator. “We also brought those agencies in to get more community involvement from them.”

After the walks, a member of Minot AFB Homes gives free frozen snacks to the walkers.

To participate, anyone can simply show up at the time and location of the walks.

For more information, contact Swanner at (701) 723-5274.

