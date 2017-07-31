FSS encourages Schriever to "Sing it Loud"

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. --

The 50th Force Support Squadron is inviting any and all Schriever affiliates to take part in their first ever “Sing it Loud: Schriever’s Got Talent,” karaoke competition at Building 20, Aug. 11.



“It was originally going to be like another summer concert,” said 1st Lt. Walker Fickling, 50 FSS sustainment services chief. “We decided to mix it up and try something new.”



“Sing it Loud” is intended for Schriever workers and their families to come and enjoy, with entertainment, food, prizes and a showing of “Wonder Woman” after the main event.



All guests are encouraged to test their singing skills, karaoke-style, to compete in one of four categories: most entertaining, best solo artist, best ensemble and best kid performer. Guests interested in performing should know the FSS has hired an official DJ with karaoke capabilities and over 30,000 songs to pick from.



“I would imagine pretty much anything you would want to sing, we would have,” Fickling said, “We are fine with singing a capella as well.”



The best of the performances will be selected by a panel of judges, and winners within each category will be the recipients of experience/getaway prizes, valued at approximately $300 each.



“There are also door prizes,” said Jhen Stark, 50 FSS marketing director. “So just by coming, you enter for a prize.”



Other things guests can do as they walk through the door is register for the karaoke competition. 50 FSS encourages guests, even if they aren’t sure whether or not they want to compete in the days before “Sing it Loud,” they are welcome to register same day for a chance at one of the grand prizes.



“They can walk up [the day of], if they decide they want to sing last second,” Fickling said. “We have two hours, so however many performances we can fit in that time frame are welcome.”



However, if any groups or soloists are competing for the “most entertaining” category, it was hinted performers may want to consider preparing the most appropriate outfit for winning.



“It’s our hope that it’s the biggest event for our after-work socials,” Stark said. “Just come, and then of course, participate!”



If any ensembles, solo artists, children or born-entertainers are interested in singing and competing for the prizes, contact Fickling at 567-5808.

