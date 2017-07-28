Chaplain office hosts Resiliency MSG picnic

Games, food and fun times were in store during a 50th Mission Support Group picnic at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, July 26.



The resiliency group picnic was hosted by the Chaplain’s office.



Staff Sgt. Marcela Parker, NCO in charge of chapel administration, put forth a lot of effort into coordinating the picnic to ensure everything ran smoothly.



“We held this picnic for Airmen’s resiliency and morale,” she said. “This is a thank you for what they do for us, and in return we’re also building up their resiliency. This was a great opportunity for them to get to know chaplain staff.”



The event kicked off with members receiving resiliency cards, which was not only their ticket to getting tri-tip steak, side dishes and a variety of desserts, but also a ticket to self-reflection.



“The resiliency aspect of this is when we ask the attendees questions on their spirituality and on methods to handle life challenges,” Parker said. “We try to give them food for thought about certain topics or issues going on in their life. Sharing ideas and advice might be something that can help them. Once they have two chapel staff members sign their card, they can go ahead to get food.”



Attendees participated in competitive activities such as laser tag and corn hole.



“This is my first MSG picnic I’ve been to,” said Dale Ross, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief. “The food and comradery are my favorite part. We try to show support for the base by attending almost all of the events.”



Throughout the course of the picnic, there were nothing but smiles from Chaplain staff, volunteers and especially the attendees.



“Whenever we ask picnic attendees resiliency questions, there are always people who answer very truthfully about issues they’re dealing with,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Portmann Werner, 50th Space Wing chaplain. “During the past two picnics, I have had at least one person pull me aside to talk about what they’re going through and that’s the whole idea of having these events. The purpose of holding this is not only to get our faces out there, but also to remind people they are not alone and that we’re here for you.”



Parker said the picnics they host would not be a success without the volunteers that set up, tear down and serve food to Schriever members.



The Chaplain’s office encourages Team Schriever to come out and take part in the various picnics and other events they host throughout the year.



For more information or to volunteer for future events, contact the Chaplain’s Office at 567-3705.

