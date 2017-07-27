NMOTC trains first Navy R2LM team

NORFOLK (July 27, 2017)— Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) commenced training for the Navy’s first Role 2 Light Maneuver (R2LM) course at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday.



The objective of the pilot course, being held at Surface Warfare Medical Institute (SWMI) East, is to apply the concept of combat operational and medical training to a seven person combat trauma team.



“NMOTC and SWMI East are responding to the operational medicine need to train doctors, nurses and corpsmen that really simulate what our people will see in the battlefield and an operational setting, whether that’s on a ship or in a tent in Iraqi or Afghanistan,” explained Cmdr. Christopher Niles, Director of Training at NMOTC and R2LM course pilot chairman.



The mission of the Navy R2LM team will be to provide rapidly deployable, urgent surgical abilities as close to the fighting as possible. The team is being designed as a mobile unit equipped to set up a functioning medical area with advanced trauma life support capabilities.



Classes and field exercises are led by instructors who have operated in the same environments and for the same units that the R2LM team will be headed to following the course. Their real-world experience for the program was a decision to attempt to enhance the courses’ instruction while fostering team work built on student and instructor shared sense of duty and commitment.



Teamwork is heavily emphasized during the three week trauma training course. The curriculum aims to teach students to work together and communicate as a unit when treating patients in a traumatic situation.



“The main benefit is the team concept,” said Niles. “We train them as a team, so they are always working together from the start.”



R2LM students have completed just under a week of training, receiving classroom lectures, equipment briefs and completed a field exercise. With two weeks left, and the training increasing in activity, the students remain positive.



“It’s great so far, I’ve got a really good team and I’m very lucky,” said Cmdr. Michael Johnston, the R2LM team’s officer-in-charge.

