    Exchange Shoppers Can Win $15,000 in Gift Cards in Unilever Axe Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Story by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win $15,000 in gift cards this summer.

    Through Aug. 17, authorized shoppers can enter the Axe Unilever Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 25 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen by random drawing on or about Aug. 24.

    “A $500 Exchange gift card would add a splash of fun to any military family’s summer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The only way to find out if you’ll be among the lucky winners is to enter today.”

    Authorized shoppers 18 and older may enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

