DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win $15,000 in gift cards this summer.



Through Aug. 17, authorized shoppers can enter the Axe Unilever Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 25 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen by random drawing on or about Aug. 24.



“A $500 Exchange gift card would add a splash of fun to any military family’s summer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The only way to find out if you’ll be among the lucky winners is to enter today.”



Authorized shoppers 18 and older may enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



Facebook Friendly Version:

Authorized shoppers can enter the Axe Unilever Sweepstakes July 21-Aug. 17 for a chance to win one of 25 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen by random drawing on or about Aug. 24. Authorized shoppers 18 and older may enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vBgAez.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2017 Date Posted: 07.27.2017 12:54 Story ID: 242797 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Win $15,000 in Gift Cards in Unilever Axe Sweepstakes, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.