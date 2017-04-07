Safely celebrating Fourth of July festivities

Across the U.S., Americans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July with pool parties, barbecues and fireworks shows. As the festivities draw near, it is important to know how to safely celebrate the holiday.



Military personnel are encouraged to review safety procedures, local and state laws and regulations. To ensure the safety and security of community members, consider the following safety tips provided by the 633rd Safety Office:



Fireworks Safety



- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

- Do not attempt to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

- Keep a water source nearby in case of fire-related mishaps.



Grilling Safety



- Place grill in well-ventilated area.

- Keep grill away from children and pets.

- Always be in attendance.



A 2013 National Fire Protection Association study found that throughout the U.S., grills were involved in 8,900 home fires, which caused 10 deaths, 160 injuries and $118 million in property damages.



Swimming Safety



- Never leave children unattended.

- Know and observe your swimming limitations and capabilities.

- Stay out of water during thunderstorms and severe weather.



Heat Illness



- Heat related illnesses and deaths are preventable.

- Stay hydrated.

- Wear light-weight, lightly colored, loose-fitting clothes.



Sports Injury and Prevention



- Ensure you are physically able to play. Adhere to restrictions a physician may place on you or your child.

- Wear all required protective equipment for the sport you intend to participate in.



A 2013 U.S. Air Force Safety Center study found that sports were the cause of 2,468 injuries on-duty and 1,628 injuries off-duty, forcing the Air Force to spend $168 million to treat the injuries.





Long distance travel



- Ensure your vehicle is serviced prior to departing.

- Don't overload your vehicle and be sure you can see clearly out of the windows.



Motorcycle Riding



- Always wear required protective equipment.

- Be vigilant in high-traffic areas, and keep your distance.





U.S. service members are a vital part in ensuring the success of the mission and must pay attention to safety regulations and adhere to federal and state laws. While safety is the key during the holidays, military members should remember to use this time to have fun with their families, as well.



For more information about summer safety, visit www.cpsc.gov or www.nsc.org.

