633 ABW battles mosquitos: Calls in 757 Airlift Squadron

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. --



The 757th Airlift Squadron will conduct their mosquito aerial spray mission over Langley Air Force Base and Craney Islandon the night of August. 1, 2017. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will occur on the alternate date, August 2, 2017.



The 757th AS will use a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules equipped with a Modular Aerial Spray System to complete their mission, which will begin after sunset to minimize impact to non-target insects such as bees, and to decrease exposure to personnel within the application area.



According to James Watson, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron pest management supervisor, although the insecticide being used is relatively safe for humans and pets, those with allergies or respiratory concerns should remain indoors during aerial spraying operations. It is also recommended that small children remain indoors as their respiratory systems are not fully developed and are more susceptible to irritation.



“The insecticide we use on Langley does not leave a residue,” said Watson. “Once the droplets have dissipated, which on average is 1-3 minutes, it is safe to resume outdoor activities.”



The airlift squadron will use TRUMPET EC insecticide during this mission. Once dispersed through the nozzles of the modified C-130, it turns into 30 micron droplets that will attach to the fine hairs of flying mosquitos.



Although no insecticide applications will occur outside the target areas of Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island, the Pest Management department recommends that bee keepers adjacent to these areas cover their hives in the evening to help prevent any loss of bees.



The visiting aircrew from the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, will ensure the installation stays in accordance with the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Integrated Pest Management Plan and Air Force Instruction 32-1074, Aerial Application of Pesticides, which states, “Precautions are taken during pesticide application to protect the public, on and off the installation. Pesticides are not applied outdoors when the wind speed exceeds ten miles per hour. Whenever pesticides are applied outdoors, care is taken to make sure that any spray drift is kept away from individuals, including the applicator.”



For more information, contact the 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs at (757) 764-5701.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 09:13 Story ID: 242582 Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633 ABW battles mosquitos: Calls in 757 Airlift Squadron, by SSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.