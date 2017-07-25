(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Japan join together during annual traffic safety campaign

    U.S., Japan join together during annual traffic safety campaign

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors listen during the Prefectural Summer Traffic Safety Campaign 2017,...... read more read more

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.25.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MISAWA CITY, Japan --
    Official community leaders and service members made an oath in the Misawa City Civic Center at Misawa City, Japan, July 21, for the Prefectural Summer Traffic Safety Campaign 2017.

    The campaign’s purpose is to promote the knowledge and awareness of traffic safety and establish a safe and secure community.

    “Reckless driving and speeding are the cause many accidents,” said Chief of Misawa Police Station Izumida Nobuhiro. “We’ve had an increase of consecutive accidents and we need to change.”

    This year alone, Misawa City had 140 traffic-related injuries, two major accidents and two fatalities. Kohiruimaki Masanori, the Speaker of Misawa City Assembly, addressed the city’s aspirations moving forward with dedication to improve traffic safety.

    “The goal of the city is to eliminate traffic accidents and make our city a safer place,” Masanori said.

    In addition to the 35th Fighter Wing leadership, several Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors attended the rally to support their host nation.

    “Coming to the campaign was a good opportunity for service members to support the community and their goals,” said U.S. Army Capt. Lee Schroeder, the Delta Detachment, 1st Space Company, Joint Tactic Army Ground Station commander.

    The event concluded with a safety traffic skit and remarks from Misawa City officials.

    “Our wish is to make our city accident-free and we ask all citizens to obey traffic posts and laws,” said Koichiro Maita, the Misawa City vice mayor. “Thank you all for being here and supporting Misawa City’s traffic safety day campaign.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 21:37
    Story ID: 242540
    Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: EL RENO, OK, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan join together during annual traffic safety campaign, by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    safety day
    local
    Pacific Air Forces
    campaign
    35th Fighter Wing
    Navy
    speech
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    military
    community relations
    Air Force
    Army
    officials
    USFJ
    US Forces Japan
    traffic safety
    Misawa City

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT