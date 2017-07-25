U.S., Japan join together during annual traffic safety campaign

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors listen during the Prefectural Summer Traffic Safety Campaign 2017,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors listen during the Prefectural Summer Traffic Safety Campaign 2017, at Misawa City, Japan, July 21, 2017. Hundreds of community members and U.S. service members attended the campaign in support of preventing traffic incidents and enjoyed an Edo-period traffic safety play at the end of the campaign, which encouraged members to always follow traffic laws. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Bacon) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA CITY, Japan --

Official community leaders and service members made an oath in the Misawa City Civic Center at Misawa City, Japan, July 21, for the Prefectural Summer Traffic Safety Campaign 2017.



The campaign’s purpose is to promote the knowledge and awareness of traffic safety and establish a safe and secure community.



“Reckless driving and speeding are the cause many accidents,” said Chief of Misawa Police Station Izumida Nobuhiro. “We’ve had an increase of consecutive accidents and we need to change.”



This year alone, Misawa City had 140 traffic-related injuries, two major accidents and two fatalities. Kohiruimaki Masanori, the Speaker of Misawa City Assembly, addressed the city’s aspirations moving forward with dedication to improve traffic safety.



“The goal of the city is to eliminate traffic accidents and make our city a safer place,” Masanori said.



In addition to the 35th Fighter Wing leadership, several Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors attended the rally to support their host nation.



“Coming to the campaign was a good opportunity for service members to support the community and their goals,” said U.S. Army Capt. Lee Schroeder, the Delta Detachment, 1st Space Company, Joint Tactic Army Ground Station commander.



The event concluded with a safety traffic skit and remarks from Misawa City officials.



“Our wish is to make our city accident-free and we ask all citizens to obey traffic posts and laws,” said Koichiro Maita, the Misawa City vice mayor. “Thank you all for being here and supporting Misawa City’s traffic safety day campaign.”