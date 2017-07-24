Public workshop set for Cheatham Lake master plan revision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 24, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lake is holding a master plan revision public workshop 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at the Ashland City Elementary School Library in Ashland City, Tenn.



The purpose of this workshop is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the proposed improvements to the 1983 master plan. There will be no formal presentation so interested parties can stop by any time between 5 and 7 p.m. Please note that this evaluation will not include the Cheatham Lake Shoreline Management Plan, which outlines permitting procedures for private boat docks.



A link to the draft copy of the Master Plan can be viewed by visiting: http://cdm16021.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/ref/collection/p16021coll7/id/3631, and will also be available for review at the workshops. The public can request a copy of the documents by emailing a request to CheathamLake@usace.army.mil. Written comments and requests will be accepted at the workshops, emailed to CheathamLake@usace.army.mil, or mailed to the Cheatham Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 1798 Cheatham Dam Rd., Ashland City, TN 37015. All comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager’s Office no later than Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 to be considered.



Ashland City Elementary School is located at 108 Elizabeth St., Ashland City, TN 37015. For any questions pertaining to the public workshops or the master plan revision, please call the Cheatham Lake Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 792-5697. An associated environmental assessment will have a subsequent public comment period at a date to be determined.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Cheatham Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cheathamlake.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 16:11 Story ID: 242394 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public workshop set for Cheatham Lake master plan revision, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.