    Safety officer’s son makes inspiring comeback on ESPN

    Photo By Leon Roberts | Jalan Sowell, star running back at Mt. Juliet High School, shared his story and...... read more read more

    MT. JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 24, 2017) – A pulmonary condition permanently sidelined Jalan Sowell from the gridiron last season, but his comeback narrative of “never giving up” on ESPN’s “Make A Wish” series kick starts a new dream of inspiring others and one day coaching football.

