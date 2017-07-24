Safety officer’s son makes inspiring comeback on ESPN

Photo By Leon Roberts | Jalan Sowell, star running back at Mt. Juliet High School, shared his story and...... read more read more

Photo By Leon Roberts | Jalan Sowell, star running back at Mt. Juliet High School, shared his story and comeback narrative of never giving up on ESPN's "Make A Wish" series at the Golden Bears' stadium in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., July 21, 2017. He produced and starred in the ESPN segment that aired July 20 where he shared how he overcame adversity when a life-threatening pulmonary condition kept him from playing football. His father James Sowell is a safety officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page