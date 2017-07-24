Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurses recognized by First Coast Magazine

First Coast Magazine selected three Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville nurses for its 2017 “Celebration of Nurses,” from among nurses at hospitals across Northeast Florida.



Lt. Alesha Egts, a champion of Value-Based Care and virtual health, is the 2017 Spirit Award winner. Patricia Gill, urology clinic manager, is an Inspiration Award finalist. Cmdr. Julie Conrardy, perioperative nurse program director and senior nurse for surgical services, is a Legacy Award finalist.



“It’s an honor for our nurses to be recognized for this award, from among their peers in the private sector,” said Capt. Jeffery Johnson, NH Jacksonville director for nursing services. “In the tradition of Navy nursing, each of these nurses is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients.”



Egts, a Navy nurse for eight years, has been the nurse champion of the diabetes wellness team at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport. The team involves patients in developing their own goals. In its first six months, the team saw 75 patients, enrolled 130 patients, and significantly improved patients’ blood sugar control. She’s enrolled in a Master of Science in Nursing program with a concentration in health informatics, to link clinical and information technology staff and improve patient care. Her spirit is that of a cheerleader and change agent. She takes new initiatives and gets people excited about change and pushing forward to improve patients’ lives.



Gill, a 16-year nurse, was an enlisted sailor before joining the Navy Nurse Corps. She deployed with Continuing Promise 2009 and an expeditionary resuscitative surgical system, as an active duty nurse. After retiring as a lieutenant commander, Gill has remained in service to her country as a Navy civilian nurse at NH Jacksonville. She’s involved in the community, as an adjunct professor at Florida State College at Jacksonville, and as chair of the medical response team and co-chair of the breast cancer team for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She’s inspired by the nursing profession itself and by the patients. She inspires young nurses to talk to and look at patients, to get the whole clinical picture.



Conrardy, a 21-year Navy nurse, is board certified, specialized in OR, and trains Navy nurses in a critical wartime specialty (perioperative nursing) to support the nation’s combat fighters. She was primary investigator on a study of the implementation of The Joint Commission’s Universal Protocol, and an assistant investigator on a study of the environmental impact of reusable surgical linens at two major medical facilities. Her legacy is fostering in other nurses the ability to mentor and lead healthcare professionals at all levels. She appeals to nurses’ deep core: spirit, service and sacrifice. She believes that a nurse’s duty is to do the right thing for the patient every time.



Since 2012, NH Jacksonville has produced 17 finalists and two overall winners. Profiles of all 2017 finalists can be found in the July/August edition of First Coast Magazine.



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

