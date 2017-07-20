New York National Guard responds to tornado damage

HAMBURG, New York -- 100 members of the New York National Guard deployed in the immediate aftermath of severe storm and tornado damage in the Western New York Town of Hamburg July 20, 2017.
New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo deployed the response force to the Erie County Fairgrounds in the Town of Hamburg in the hours following the severe storms.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Erie County in the early afternoon of July 20, with touchdowns made in the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park, South Wales and Holland.
The New York National Guard element joins a multi-agency response assisting local governments with their recovery efforts. An initial estimate reported some 20,000 residents without power due to debris from fallen trees.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Orchard Park and Hamburg, and Erie County has issued a travel advisory for Aurora, Orchard Park, and Hamburg banning unnecessary travel.
"Severe weather is the new normal and it is critical that we remain vigilant and make the proper preparations to protect ourselves and our homes when Mother Nature strikes," Governor Cuomo said. "I am deploying 100 National Guard members and directing state agencies to assist local officials in cleanup efforts and I urge those who live in the area to stay safe and to take any necessary precautions."
The joint response force includes Army National Guard Soldiers from the 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Air National Guard members of the 107th Attack Wing and members of the New York State Defense Forces’ Naval Militia and New York Guard.
