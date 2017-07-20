New York National Guard responds to tornado damage

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Raymond Faltisco conducts initial linkup with Erie...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Raymond Faltisco conducts initial linkup with Erie County Highway Department counterparts near Holland, New York following tornado storm damage on July 20, 2017. Faltisco, from Buffalo, New York, joined other New York Army National Guard Engineers assigned to Company A, 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion as part of a 100-member joint National Guard response element to assist local emergency responders with recovery efforts. A tornado touched down in Erie County in Western New York State July 20, leaving an initial 20,000 residents without power and downing powers lines and trees, blocking local roads with debris. Photo courtesy of New York Army National Guard Maj. Justin Couts. see less | View Image Page

HAMBURG, New York -- 100 members of the New York National Guard deployed in the immediate aftermath of severe storm and tornado damage in the Western New York Town of Hamburg July 20, 2017.



New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo deployed the response force to the Erie County Fairgrounds in the Town of Hamburg in the hours following the severe storms.



The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Erie County in the early afternoon of July 20, with touchdowns made in the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park, South Wales and Holland.



The New York National Guard element joins a multi-agency response assisting local governments with their recovery efforts. An initial estimate reported some 20,000 residents without power due to debris from fallen trees.



A State of Emergency has been declared in Orchard Park and Hamburg, and Erie County has issued a travel advisory for Aurora, Orchard Park, and Hamburg banning unnecessary travel.



"Severe weather is the new normal and it is critical that we remain vigilant and make the proper preparations to protect ourselves and our homes when Mother Nature strikes," Governor Cuomo said. "I am deploying 100 National Guard members and directing state agencies to assist local officials in cleanup efforts and I urge those who live in the area to stay safe and to take any necessary precautions."



The joint response force includes Army National Guard Soldiers from the 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Air National Guard members of the 107th Attack Wing and members of the New York State Defense Forces’ Naval Militia and New York Guard.