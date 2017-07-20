Arkansas National Guard WWI Exhibit Grand Opening

Photo By Spc. Stephen Wright | Col. Damon Neil Cluck, Director of Military Support, Arkansas National Guard, releases...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Stephen Wright | Col. Damon Neil Cluck, Director of Military Support, Arkansas National Guard, releases the ceremonial ribbon after Col. (ret) John Fordyce III cut the ribbon, signifying the grand opening of the Camp Pike exhibit during a ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark., on July 20. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen Wright) see less | View Image Page

Col. (ret) John Fordyce III was the guest speaker at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Fordyce's grandfather, Maj. John Fordyce, was the U.S. Army officer responsible for the construction of Camp Pike in 1917.



The ribbon cutting ceremony signified the opening of the Camp Pike WWI exhibit as 2017 marks Camp Pike's centennial anniversary of being commissioned as a U.S. military installation.



Camp Pike was named after the famous explorer Zebulon Pike. It was later named Camp Joseph T. Robinson in 1938. A portion of Camp Robinson was deemed "Camp Pike" in later years to continue the legacy and heraldry of the installation.