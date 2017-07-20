Arkansas National Guard WWI Exhibit Grand Opening

Col. (ret) John Fordyce III was the guest speaker at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Fordyce's grandfather, Maj. John Fordyce, was the U.S. Army officer responsible for the construction of Camp Pike in 1917.
The ribbon cutting ceremony signified the opening of the Camp Pike WWI exhibit as 2017 marks Camp Pike's centennial anniversary of being commissioned as a U.S. military installation.
Camp Pike was named after the famous explorer Zebulon Pike. It was later named Camp Joseph T. Robinson in 1938. A portion of Camp Robinson was deemed "Camp Pike" in later years to continue the legacy and heraldry of the installation.
