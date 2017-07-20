USS Gabrielle Giffords Open to the Public

SAN DIEGO – Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier, July 22 and 23.



The Broadway Pier visits provide members of the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ship and talk with America’s Sailors.



Public tours of the ship are scheduled for Sat., July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sun., July 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Broadway Pier is located at the intersection of Broadway and North Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego.



Named in honor of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, USS Gabrielle Giffords is homeported in San Diego and is one of nine littoral combat ships in the fleet. These high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatant ships operate in littorals and open ocean. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants. With surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well as a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations. For more information on USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/lcs10/Pages/default.aspx



Visitor safety and security guidelines:



Visitors will board on a first come, first served basis, and may have to wait in line during peak hours.



Visitors should also expect security screenings prior to boarding. When touring the ship, visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible and flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are recommended. High-heel shoes, flip-flops and improper attire (i.e. bathing suits or costumes) are not permitted.



The ship is not handicapped accessible and visitors must be in good physical condition to walk safely about the ship, moving up and down steep ladders (stairways). Touring the ship may not be appropriate for small children or those with medical conditions that impede mobility.



All visitors 18 years of age and older are required to show a valid U.S. state/federal government issued photo identification card. Persons 17 years of age and younger should be accompanied by an adult with a valid state/federal photo identification card.



All tour participants and any bags will be subject to screening before passing the entry control point. Small hand-carried items such as handbags, clear bottles of water, small cameras or diaper bags are permitted. All items carried onboard will be the individual’s responsibility.



The following items are prohibited:

• Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons.

• Props or toys that resemble weapons.

• Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace, pepper spray, and aerosol spray cans

• Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

• Illegal drugs and/or drug-related paraphernalia

• Large bags or purses, including backpacks or large camera bags

• Face paint or costumes.



There is no holding area for personal items; this includes bicycles, baby strollers, scooters, pets, etc. Due to security concerns, all such items will not be permitted to remain on or near the pier area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.20.2017 18:42 Story ID: 241957 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Open to the Public, by LT Miranda Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.