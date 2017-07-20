Teen camp boosts morale, provides mentorship

Four Schriever teens had the unique opportunity to attend YMCA Camp Shady Brook in Decker, Colorado, July 2 - 7.



During their time there, the teens participated in activities such as rock climbing, archery, kayaking, arts and crafts and learned survival skills.



Attendees between the ages of 13 and 18 took part in the experience.



“Many teens aren’t getting the socialization they need and aren’t learning different skills that would be beneficial to them,” said Mary Barkley, 50 Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Services flight chief. “The YMCA camps create an opportunity for them to learn, have fun and develop life skills. These skills are very important and stick with them through adulthood. I think it’s good to offer teens something other than technology.”



According to Barkley, this marks the first time YMCA sponsored and invited Schriever community teens to be a part of the camps and activities they have to offer.



“We started planning with YMCA in January,” Barkley said. “They are very excited about offering us whatever programming we feel would be valuable here in the future. The cost for this was $250 for five nights; you are not going to get a deal like that anywhere else.”



Parents of the teens also expressed high praise for the program.



“My son’s favorite experiences at camp included the multi-sports options, open recreational time and playing basketball,” said Timothy McDonald, parent of a camp attendee. “The highlight for him was spending time on the firing range; he was able to fire a rifle for the first time. He also made a lot of new friends and the counselors were great. If the opportunity is presented next summer, we plan to send our son again along with his siblings.”



According to Barkley, the YMCA has expressed their desire to continue this program with Schriever; the next one is expected to take place summer 2018.



“These camps are extremely worthwhile,” Barkley said. “I hope the Schriever community takes advantage of this so we can continue to do this for years to come.”



For more information, contact Barkley at 567-5464.

