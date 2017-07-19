Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team geared up for their 12-day training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.



“Everywhere you go, you see soldiers doing the right thing at the right times and just doing everything they can to make sure that they and their unit is ready,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Steven J. Bishop, the senior enlisted adviser for the 76th. “I couldn’t be prouder of the performance of every Soldier in the brigade right now.”



In all, more than 6,000 National Guardsmen from more than 20 states are assisting with and taking part in and the training.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2017 Date Posted: 07.20.2017 14:37 Story ID: 241909 Location: INDIANAPOLIS , IN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guardsmen prepare for 12-day exercise at Fort Polk, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.