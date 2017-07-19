(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    908 EARS refuels B-52s, F-15Es, A-10s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.19.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Preston Webb 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refueled several aircraft July 19, 2017, in support of Operation Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in the skies over southwest Asia.

    By refueling them mid-flight, 908 EARS Airmen extend warfighter missions significantly, empowering them to stay in the fight for longer.

    Since January, 908th EARS crews have dedicated more than 15,000 flight hours, offloading more than 160 million pounds of fuel to nearly 15,000 Coalition aircraft and supporting almost 7,500 strategic strikes against ISIS.

