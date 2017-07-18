Bingham named Nashville District Employee of the Month for May 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2017) – Grant Bingham, an electrician at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Cordell Hull Power Plant in Celina, Tenn., is the employee of the month for May 2017.

Bingham is recognized for his significant contributions and demonstrated professionalism, innovation and electrical engineering expertise. He modified Cordell Hull's current aging annunciator system.

“The current communication system has been in service since the mid 90's,” said Lt. Col. Stephen F. Murphy, former Nashville District commander. “He managed his time to modify the existing equipment through power outages and power supply changes which allowed the installation of the new panels in the plant's control room. This resulted in Cordell Hull being the first plant of nine in the district to have this new system.

According to Tennese Henderson, an electrical engineer from the Nashville District Hydropower Branch, an annunciator system is the operator’s eyes and ears for alerts and alarms throughout the powerhouse.

The annunciator system has a group of lights used as a central indicator of status of various equipment which provides alerts for possible fires, and power surges 1000’s of types of warnings.

“This was a significant upgrade that consumed a lot of his time and he did a great job,” said Henderson.

In the Nashville District, Bingham is part of a team in the power plant that is responsible for all electrical and mechanical systems. He said the job required hours of prior planning and coordination to ensure the power plant always maintained a functioning annunciator system.

“It’s really nice that your work is recognized as being outstanding,” Bingham said.

Bingham said he loves his job and the opportunity to work with great people at Cordell Hull and is humbled by this recognition.

“I really do enjoy my job, the opportunities it has to offer and being able to work in the mechanical and electrical fields,” said Bingham. “This is the best job I’ve ever had.”

Bingham has worked at the district since June 2008 and attributes the award to the support he receives from the whole team.

Bingham and his wife Sharon, are natives of Louisville, Ky. They have three children, Sarah, 19, Brad, 15, and Adam, 13.

Bingham has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn. His hobbies include spending time with his family and friends.

Murphy said Bingham's efforts didn't just benefit Cordell Hull, though. He shared the process he learned with employees from other plants to ensure that their installation is smoother.

“They describe it as upgrading the system from a flip phone to an IPhone,” said Murphy. “His attention to detail and pride in his work will benefit Cordell Hull and the district for years to come.”

Murphy said Bingham represents what makes the Nashville District great – “hard working, competent, and caring employees who answer a call for help – wherever it may come from within the Corps’ family – with timely and innovative solutions.”

(For more news, updates and information please follow the Nashville District on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2017 Date Posted: 07.19.2017 10:18 Story ID: 241710 Location: NASHVILLE , TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bingham named Nashville District Employee of the Month for May 2017, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.