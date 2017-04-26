TDY emergency response, not a problem

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Ryan Walsh (left), District of Columbia National Guard’s Joint Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Ryan Walsh (left), District of Columbia National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters – Air, Military Personnel Management Officer, poses for a photo with members of the Camp J.T. Robinson Fire Department, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, April 26, 2017. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Washington, D.C. (July 18, 2017) — A temporary duty (TDY) is very common for Airmen. From TDYs due to training, conference attendance, unit inspections or backfilling for other service members or units, TDY is one of the first acronyms learned once becoming part of the military. Completing a TDY, within a TDY, is also common, but Maj. Ryan Walsh’s TDY was anything but common while at the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas, this past April.



Walsh who is the District of Columbia National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters – Air, Military Personnel Management Officer was TDY for the Defense Readiness Reporting System – Strategic (DRR-S) course. On April 26, severe thunderstorms rolled in and the installation was put under tornado and lighting watch.



During the severe storm, dangerous lightning strikes made landfall on Camp Robinson. One struck the camp’s engineering facility, located across the street from where Walsh and other students were attending class and taking shelter. The building caught fire. Thick smoke spewed out of its windows, attic and roofline as the Fire Department arrived on scene.



Walsh’s instincts kicked in and he ran across the road to meet the Camp J.T. Robinson Fire Department. Walsh, a six-year, volunteer firefighter with the Slingerlands, New York, Fire Department, quickly identified himself to the limited seven-member crew and volunteered to assist in any way he could. The on-scene commander greeted Walsh with open arms and allowed him to assist the crew as they awaited mutual aid from the North Little Rock Fire Department.



“I helped set up the hydrant, run the hoses from the engine, carry and set up the ladders, hand tools and ventilation fans,” Walsh said. “I also assisted with refilling and swapping out all of the firefighters’ air tanks as they came in and out of the structure.”



Walsh said it took 4 to 5 hours to work the fire scene all during the ongoing storm, but everyone got out safely and the department ended up saving most of the building.

The following day, during class, Walsh was called out of the classroom and taken to meet with the Arkansas Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry. Berry thanked Walsh for his selfless act and assistance and presented him with his coin. In addition, the Camp J.T. Robinson Fire Department presented Walsh with their official patch, t-shirt and made him an honorary member of the department.



Word of Walsh’s heroic actions got back to DCNG, JFHQ-Air and, Col. Mark Maldonado, DCNG, Deputy Commanding General-Air, was not surprised.



“Everyone that knows Ryan wasn’t surprised to hear that he joined a team of firefighters to contain a blaze during the emergency at Little Rock,” Maldonado said. “Brig. Gen. Degnon has nicknamed him, ‘Captain America.’ His selfless actions didn’t go unnoticed and we thank him for always going above and beyond. All of us in the D.C. Guard are very proud to work with him.”



So, “Captain America,” as he’s now known, doesn’t like to take any credit for what took place during a common TDY. He believes any other Airman that has the training or just wants to help would have taken the initiative to assist the firefighters as well.



“It’s what we do as Airman, guardsmen and citizens,” Walsh said. “We’re always willing to assist and we’re always ready.”