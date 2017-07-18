Civil support teams, first responders conduct exercises along Front Range

CENTENNIAL, Colorado – The Colorado National Guard 8th Civil Support Team-Weapons of Mass Destruction will participate in a joint interagency, interstate training exercise with civil authorities July 19-20 along the Front Range.



The exercise, dubbed Operation Ypres, marks 100 years since the third battle of Ypres during World War I, when mustard gas was introduced as a chemical warfare agent.



The 8th CST-WMD team is an emergency weapons of mass destruction response team on alert round-the-clock at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado.



The exercise is an all-hazards response incorporating, promoting and reinforcing interoperability between federal, state and local agencies. Participants respond to several separate incidents and locations involving multi-agency responses and field operations.



Exercise locations include Community College of Aurora, Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden and the Longmont Fire Department training facility.



The CST mission provides a rapid response team to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incident sites by identifying suspicious agents and substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures and assisting with requests for additional support.



“The Colorado National Guard Civil Support team defends our nation 24/7/365,” the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said. “Our interagency partners help make training realistic. It’s so important that we train as we operate, which often includes support from nearby states and always includes partners from local, state, and sometimes federal, agencies.”



The 8th CST-WMD team has Colorado Air and Army National Guard members and provides rapid response operations, communications, and substance analysis.



Other exercise participants include: 9th CST-WMD, California National Guard; 64th CST-WMD, New Mexico National Guard; 85th CST-WMD, Utah National Guard; 91st CST-WMD, Arizona National Guard; FBI; NREL; Boulder County Hazardous Materials; Community College of Aurora; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment; and Edgewood Chemical Biological Center.



For Assignment Editors: Media who wish to cover any part of this event should contact 1st Lt. Cheresa Clark at 720-402-5813 to coordinate the best coverage opportunities.



Training events are not open to the public, however HAZMAT response vehicles and personnel may be seen in and around the Community College of Aurora, Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, and the Longmont Fire Department Training Facility.



