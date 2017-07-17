Combat Center bowling center nurtures summertime recreation

As summer continues to heat up, and hot winds sweep through the desert, Combat Center Marines are beginning to search for new sources of recreation. Sandy Hill Lanes Bowling Center offers a perfect solution to Marines, sailors and families in search of amusement.

Located south of the East Gym on 4th street on base, Sandy Hill Lanes has 20 well-maintained lanes, as well as a wide variety of arcade games. Patrons have the option to play music of their choosing on the center’s jukebox, and food and beverages are available for purchase. According to Marissa Lewis, an assistant manager at the bowling center, Sandy Hill Lanes is a great place for anyone looking to blow off steam.

“Bowling is a way to relax and get away from the stresses of whatever is going on in life,” Lewis said. “The good thing about bowling is that you don’t have to be good at it to have fun. With bowling, you can throw gutterballs all day long and have the time of your life, or you can throw strikes all day long and have the time of your life. It really doesn’t matter what your experience level is.”

After 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Sandy Hill Lanes offers an experience unlike most bowling alleys: cosmic bowling. During cosmic bowling, the lights throughout the center are dimmed down, black lights are turned on and laser displays are projected around the lanes. Cosmic bowling is open to all ages, and offers a very fun and unique atmosphere.

Since Sandy Hill Lanes is located on base, Marines and sailors are permitted to bowl in their MARPAT uniforms. The bowling center is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, so service members are able to go in at lunch and after work.

“If Marines or sailors want to bowl after a long day at work they can come in, get something to eat, something to drink, and get out of the heat,” Lewis said.

The bowling center is also conducting a summer program for children. Until September 30, kids are able to bowl two games for free each day. To take advantage of this program, children must be registered at www.KidsBowlFree.com/usmc. The site also offers family passes, which allows up to four adults to register.

Sandy Hill Lanes Bowling Center also offers coaching, ball fitting, drilling, resurfacing, polishing and assistance for special orders through their pro shop, Koster’s Korner. All services offered through the pro shop are available by appointment only, which can be made by calling 830-6422.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2017 Date Posted: 07.17.2017 18:15 Story ID: 241496 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Center bowling center nurtures summertime recreation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.