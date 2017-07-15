The 36th Division holds Change of Command at Texas State Capitol

Photo By Sgt. Michael Giles | The Texas Army National Guard's 36th Infantry Division welcomed Maj. Gen. S. Lee Henry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Giles | The Texas Army National Guard's 36th Infantry Division welcomed Maj. Gen. S. Lee Henry as their new commanding general while expressing praise and appreciation for Maj. Gen. Lester Simpson, who commanded the 36th since 2014, in a ceremony in front of the Texas state capitol building in Austin, Texas, July 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Giles) see less | View Image Page

On the morning of July 15th, Texas' own 36th Infantry Division held a change of command ceremony on the Texas State Capitol steps as Maj. Gen. Lester Simpson, officially relinquished command to the new commander, Maj. Gen. S. Lee Henry.



The ceremony has traditional significance as the division’s flag, or "colors," is passed from the outgoing commander, to their senior commander, who then passes the colors to the incoming commander.



"This change of command is a great time for us," said Texas Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. John F. Nichols. "It allows the outgoing commander to leave their mark on the formation and the incoming commander to take that mark, improve it and make it even greater.



"I think the greatest compliment someone can get is, 'well-done soldier,'" said Nichols. "So, to you Lester [Simpson], well done Soldier." Thirteen rounds of cannon fire, which echoed across downtown, were fired in honor of the outgoing commander and his service to the nation and state.



Simpson, who received a commission as an officer in the Army National Guard in 1980 from the University of Texas at Arlington, retired after 37 years of service in a ceremony following the change of command. A native of Rowlett, Texas, he recently retired from the United Parcel Service (UPS) of North America after 33 years of dedicated service. He and his wife Antoinette have four children: Lester Jr., Solomon, Nathan, and Morgan.



Henry recently returned from Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he had commanded the Train, Advise, and Assist Command -- South (NATO) and represented the first time a National Guard Division Headquarters had commanded a Regional Command in Afghanistan.



"I am truly honored to command the 'Fighting 36th' Infantry Division who will celebrate it's 100th anniversary on Tuesday [July 18th]," said Henry. "Now more than ever, the Army is turning to the National Guard… [and] we will answer the call whether it comes from the governor or the president."



Maj. Gen. Henry, who was recently promoted to that rank, received his commission in 1983 as the Distinguished Military Graduate from the Texas A&M University in College Station, where he has Master degrees in Business Administration and Strategic Studies. As a civilian, he is employed by SAP, Inc. He currently lives in Austin with his wife Tricia, and together, they have three children and one grandchild.



"To the Soldiers of the 36th Infantry Division, our foundation will be individual and collective readiness," said Henry. "The 36th is recognized by both the National Guard and Active Duty Army for its excellence and consistently setting the standard for other divisions to follow."



The 36th Inf. Div. of the Texas Army National Guard, which is headquartered at Camp Mabry in Austin, is made up of five brigades and more than 14,000 soldiers. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the division has trained and mobilized a total of 30,000 soldiers in support of combat operations, natural disaster relief, and border security.



