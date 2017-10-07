Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Mass reenlistment ceremony

During the reenlistment ceremony Soldiers must reaffirm the enlistment oath that they took when first joining the Army.

COL. Thomas O’Connor, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, had the privilege of administering the oath of enlistment to those Soldiers.

“It was very humbling to preside over the ceremony,” said O’Connor. “It’s pretty awesome that our young Soldiers are willing to reaffirm their commitment to our nation and its values, and for that I am very grateful.”

There are many different reasons Soldiers choose to stay in the military, some for job security, bonuses, choice of duty station, or just the honor and pride of serving their country to name a few. Whatever the reason maybe, these Soldiers made the decision to extend their service to their country.

Sgt. Timothy Sanders, a Blackhawk repairer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Assault Helicopter Battalion said he enjoys his job and he likes the security that the military provides.

“I’m a technical inspector so I oversee repairs on helicopters and make sure all the work is done right,” said Sanders. “I reenlisted because I really love what I do, it gives me a sense of pride.”

“I think our Army lives on reenlistment,” said O’ Connor. “Perhaps more than ever we need our great Soldiers to continue to serve. Our success of our all-volunteer force depends on us keeping the best of the best, the most experienced technicians and the leaders that are of the highest caliber.”

Although the oath has to be administered by a commissioned officer or commissioned warrant officer, Soldiers get the choice of whom they want to reenlist them.

“The reenlistment time, location, and officer, is the Soldier’s choice,” said Sgt. Maj. Ericka D. Holloway, Command Career Counselor for the 1st Armored Division Post Retention. “The mass reenlistment conducted by Brigade Commander speaks volumes about the overall unit.”

