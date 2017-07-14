Bundles for Babies: support for parents

With a new baby on the way, many changes and challenges can present itself to new parents.



While it may be overwhelming, the Airman and Family Readiness Center provides Bundles for Babies classes to equip parents with the necessary information to successfully raise children while serving in the military.



The most recent class, with 13 individuals in attendance, was held July 12 in Building 101.



Active-duty Air Force and DoD civilian personnel and spouses who are awaiting the birth of a child are eligible to attend.



Bundles for Babies is a two and a half hour class sponsored by the Air Force Aid Society; it is designed for expecting or new parents, and covers a range of topics such as car seat safety, early intervention, dental, nutrition, fitness and a family budgeting session.



“We decorate the classroom as a baby shower theme,” said Cheryl Jensen, A&FRC Work Life Specialist. “We try to make it very fun and personal. My role has been to orchestrate the class and put all the different pieces together to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Betina Hicks, 21st Medical Group nurse manager for the New Parent Support Program, started the class to inform the expectant parents of valuable resources offered in the community.



“Sometimes new parents don’t know what signs or symptoms to look for in their babies and it could lead to a lot of problems,” Betina said. “It is good to know there is always a resource and support provided in the Armed Forces. I teach a number of classes and I am also here to provide any support you need.”



Before leaving, each couple or individual received a $50 Army and Air Force Exchange Service gift card. In addition, parents received various prizes during the workshop.



“This is our first baby,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hill, 4th Space Operations Squadron. “As new parents, it’s a great resource to learn these things. My favorite part was the car seat safety brief. Every class had something to offer. We would come back and also recommend it to others.”



There are many more classes expectant parents can take in preparation of their baby, including prenatal classes, breastfeeding support, safety issues and postpartum depression.



“Many of the parents who have attended before have told me it’s a good refresher when they come back,” Jensen said. “It’s one of my favorite classes.”



“Not only is it fun, but we’re setting parents off to the right start,” she continued. We’re giving them the information they need.”

Bundles for Babies is held once a quarter. The next class is scheduled October 4. For more information or to register, call the A&FRC at 567-3920.

