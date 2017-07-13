Wanted: Non-perishable food for ‘Feds Feed Families' Campaign

To help keep food bank pantries full, the “Feds Feed Families” campaign is underway and Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) is contributing to the effort.



“It’s to help keep the pantries stocked at the Capital Area Food Bank throughout the summer and for part of the winter,” Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Heath Steffey said. “It’s to keep those stocked so people can still use them.”



The food drive started June 1 and goes until Aug. 31. The non-perishable food items are donated to the Capital Area Food Bank. Since it started in 2009, nearly 70 million pounds of non-perishable items have been collected nationwide. In 2016, the campaign netted 12.5 million pounds.



Steffey encourages people to donate and hopes they realize that this food drive helps those who live in the area.



NSAB’s goal is to collect 500 pounds this summer, Steffey said. In 2016, NSAB collected 400 pounds, he said.



Donation boxes are located in Building 27, the Navy Exchange ground floor, and by the Uniform Shop in the hospital. Boxes are expected to be put up in Building 17 and Building 11 near the NSAB Chaplain’s Office, he said.

The Capital Area Food Bank “Most Wanted Items” are canned or dry beans; peanut butter; canned vegetables; pasta; brown and white rice; macaroni and cheese; hot and cold cereal; canned salmon, tuna or chicken; canned fruits; juices, including juice boxes; and healthy snacks like raisins or granola bars, according to the food bank website.



Donations of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and nuts can be made directly to a local food pantry, which can be located at www.ampleharvest.org. Employees are also encouraged to take advantage of gleaning, which is clearing fields of unused produce to donate to food banks. Those opportunities are listed at www.midatlanticgleaningnetwork.org.



For information about NSAB’s participation contact the command chaplain’s office at 301-319-5058.

