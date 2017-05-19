(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw Weasels dine out, raise morale

    Shaw Weasels dine out, raise morale

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney | Team Shaw members maneuver through an obstacle course during the 2017 Combat Dining...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw leadership hosted the free 2017 Combat Dining Out in Hangar 1200, May 19.

    The event provided an opportunity for Airmen and their families to have fun, raise morale and partake in competitions together.

    “Everyone does their job day-to-day, everyone does great work and we work together as a team,” said Capt. Brian Leber, 55th Fighter Squadron scheduling chief. “Events like this are an opportunity to get away from the computer, get away from the desk and go out and have a little bit of fun and engage with members of other squadrons, groups and units on base that you may not otherwise have had a reason to talk to.”

    Appointed officers of the mess enforced rules of engagement and held toasts. “Thou shalt make every effort to meet all guests,” and “Thou shalt enjoy thyself to thy fullest,” were among the 17 different rules which directed guest’s behavior during the dining out.
    Service members, civilian employees and family members participated in water fights, barbeque eating and costume contests, and were sent to an obstacle course by the mess officers if they broke the ROEs.

    The theme of the event was Shaw history and heritage; following the events of the night, (Ret.) Gen. Gary North, former Ninth Air Force commander who had a hand in forming Wild Weasel history, spoke about the 20th Fighter Wing’s enduring priorities of Airmen, mission, and family.

    “The nuclear family in the military is our spouse and our kids,” said North. “Our family here at home, when we deploy is the heartbeat of what we do in the military and you should always remember that because when you go forward whatever ladder you put your foot on—whether it’s a fire truck, whether it’s a Humvee, whether it’s a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle, whether it’s the ladder to an F-16CM Fighting Falcon— you can do that because your family’s got your back at home.”

    Dining out events provide opportunities for service members to raise morale and can be traced back to similar traditions held by Roman and Viking warriors. The Air Force dining out tradition can be traced back to Gen. Hap Arnold’s Wing-Ding parties at March Field, California, in 1933.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 13:35
    Story ID: 241017
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Weasels dine out, raise morale, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #heritage
    #morale
    #history
    #dining out

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT