Shaw Weasels dine out, raise morale

Team Shaw leadership hosted the free 2017 Combat Dining Out in Hangar 1200, May 19.



The event provided an opportunity for Airmen and their families to have fun, raise morale and partake in competitions together.



“Everyone does their job day-to-day, everyone does great work and we work together as a team,” said Capt. Brian Leber, 55th Fighter Squadron scheduling chief. “Events like this are an opportunity to get away from the computer, get away from the desk and go out and have a little bit of fun and engage with members of other squadrons, groups and units on base that you may not otherwise have had a reason to talk to.”



Appointed officers of the mess enforced rules of engagement and held toasts. “Thou shalt make every effort to meet all guests,” and “Thou shalt enjoy thyself to thy fullest,” were among the 17 different rules which directed guest’s behavior during the dining out.

Service members, civilian employees and family members participated in water fights, barbeque eating and costume contests, and were sent to an obstacle course by the mess officers if they broke the ROEs.



The theme of the event was Shaw history and heritage; following the events of the night, (Ret.) Gen. Gary North, former Ninth Air Force commander who had a hand in forming Wild Weasel history, spoke about the 20th Fighter Wing’s enduring priorities of Airmen, mission, and family.



“The nuclear family in the military is our spouse and our kids,” said North. “Our family here at home, when we deploy is the heartbeat of what we do in the military and you should always remember that because when you go forward whatever ladder you put your foot on—whether it’s a fire truck, whether it’s a Humvee, whether it’s a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle, whether it’s the ladder to an F-16CM Fighting Falcon— you can do that because your family’s got your back at home.”



Dining out events provide opportunities for service members to raise morale and can be traced back to similar traditions held by Roman and Viking warriors. The Air Force dining out tradition can be traced back to Gen. Hap Arnold’s Wing-Ding parties at March Field, California, in 1933.

