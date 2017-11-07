Malmstrom AFB receives new fire truck

The Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department held a christening ceremony for a new fire truck July 6, 2017.



After nearly three years of waiting and preparation, the firefighters at the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department have finally added a new brush and wildfire truck to their inventory of engines.



Airmen from the fire department hosed the truck down, wiped it dry with cloths and pushed the truck into the vehicle storage bay to pay tribute to an old tradition dating back to the horse-drawn pumper days.



The fire department received the fire truck ‘Brush 20’ in February, but due to funding, have just now fit the truck with enough equipment to effectively support the base and the local community.



“(This truck) allows us to offer greater capabilities to the base and the local community,” said Joseph Keller, 341st CES fire captain. “It’s good to be able to offer that assistance to the base and the state of Montana.”



The truck can carry 500 gallons of water, 20 gallons of Class A foam and is capable of pumping and rolling to allow it to extinguish grass and wildfires.



Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Wobse, 341st CES fire chief, said receiving this truck is a phenomenal addition to their inventory to allow the base to assist with local fires.



“We have a lot of mutual aid agreements with the city and surrounding communities so this vehicle gives us another resource to bring to the fight,” said Wobse. “We also have a lot of potential for wildland fires on the base so this helps keep us safe as well.”

